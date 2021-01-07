On last night's episode of Dynamite, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, debuted closing out the show with their former Bullet Club members, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

The moment of the five Too Sweeting at the end has been met with much hype from fans. However, Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns gave his take on this new iteration of the group on Twitter.

"Legitimately, as someone who has had their ass handed to them by the Bullet Club since the beginning, I can honestly say these three are like, my fifth most feared rendition of the group," Shelley wrote. "There's no Tongans, man."

Shelley was present when Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) turned heel in 2013 and formed the iconic faction. Founding Bullet Club member and current IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga agreed with Shelley, and he also tweeted out his reaction to Bullet Club in AEW.

"At this point, it's only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it," Tonga replied. "Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub.

"The #Betrayal is reeeeaaaaal."

Another founding member of Bullet Club Bad Luck Fale also gave his reaction to Bullet Club in AEW. Fale made reference to The Young Bucks receiving a cease and desist that resulted in them in no longer doing the Too Sweet gesture and removing their merchandise that had Too Sweet referenced in it.

Fale tweeted, "Cease and desist!? #Toosweet that."

You can view the tweets referenced below:

