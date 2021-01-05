After a violent confrontation this week on Impact Wrestling, the World Champion Rich Swann will face one-half of the Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson next week on Impact. This will come before their big six-man main event at Hard To Kill next Saturday on pay-per-view.

During their interview, Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) mentioned how sick and tired they are of the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Anderson) coming in and destroying the empire they've built in Impact. Mad about their challenger's superiority, they took it upon themselves to confront Omega and The Good Brothers, who were sitting in Omega's bus earlier on in the show.

When they knocked on Omega's bus door, they were jumped by the AEW World and Impact Tag Team Champions on the outside. Neither Swann nor MCMG had a fighting chance. Omega even cracked a joke by saying that his challengers were "Easy to kill."

Both Swann and Anderson's team will be banned from ringside during their match on Tuesday.