Tomorrow's The New Day: Feel the Power podcast will honor the late Brodie Lee, and also feature guests: Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Erick Rowan.
Lee passed away last month at the age of 41 due to a lung condition that required a lung transplant.
Since his passing, Big E has posted a lot of found memories about his Lee, saying, "I never had a better friend." Big E is also selling a shirt where 100% of the proceeds will be given to Lee's family.
Below is WWE's full announcement about the upcoming podcast:
The tragic passing of Jon "Luke Harper" Huber on Dec. 26 shook the WWE Universe and the wrestling world to its core, leading to an outpouring of stories, memories and tributes celebrating the former Intercontinental Champion as a competitor, as a cherished friend and as family.
On tomorrow's special episode of The New Day's podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E invite special guests Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan — Huber's longtime tag team partner — for an in-depth conversation about their friend, whose legacy in the ring, in the locker room and beyond will live forever.
Watch the full episode on the free version of WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. Listen and subscribe to The New Day: Feel the Power on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
January 7, 2021