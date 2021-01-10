Tomorrow's The New Day: Feel the Power podcast will honor the late Brodie Lee, and also feature guests: Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Erick Rowan.

Lee passed away last month at the age of 41 due to a lung condition that required a lung transplant.

Since his passing, Big E has posted a lot of found memories about his Lee, saying, "I never had a better friend." Big E is also selling a shirt where 100% of the proceeds will be given to Lee's family.

Below is WWE's full announcement about the upcoming podcast: