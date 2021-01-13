Three teams advanced in the 2021 WWE NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on tonight's NXT episode - The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong), The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson), and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter).

Tonight's NXT main event saw The Undisputed Era defeat Breezango to advance. They will go on to face the winners of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Desmond Troy and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

As noted before, MSK (fka The Rascalz in Impact) debuted on tonight's show to defeat Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to advance. They will face the winners of August Grey and Curt Stallion vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in the next round.

Tonight's NXT show also saw The Grizzled Young Vets defeat Ever-Rise to advance. Drake and Gibson will go on to face the winners of Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano) next.

Two men's tournament matches have been announced for next Wednesday night as of this writing - Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way, plus Imperium (Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado).

You can click here for details on the first teams and match for the NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which begins next Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more on the Dusty Classic.