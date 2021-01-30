AEW announced 13 matches for this Tuesday’s Dark (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). The show also features a new episode of The Waiting Room with Britt Baker and Reba and their guest, Ricky Starks.
Below is the full lineup:
* Tay Conti with Anna Jay and Dark Order vs. Tesha Price
* Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn
* KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez
* Gunn Club with Austin Gunn vs. John Skyler and Ray Jaz
* Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet
* Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Chaos Project vs. SCU
* The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin and Danny Limelight
* 10 with Dark Order vs. Jake St. Patrick
* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow, and Mike Verna
* M’Badu, Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto
