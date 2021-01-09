Taking a step back from hosting, Tony Schiavone was featured on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast where co-host Aubrey Edwards asked Schiavone about his favorite moments in AEW so far. When asked about his favorite match in AEW, Schiavone named The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page at Revolution.

"My favorite match is Revolution, The Bucks against Omega and Hangman. That's my favorite one," Schiavone stated. "The only thing I can tell you is that there was a moment in that match, and I can't you when it was, that it hit me that we were in the middle of a special match. I don't know why that is, but it's only hit me like that a couple of times in my career as a fan and as a broadcaster.

"I just realized that I'm seeing guys do their thing, and I'm seeing something that, and I know we had been doing it since October, but I'm kind of seeing a transition from what I had been used to as an announcer in tag team wrestling to the new way they're doing things.

"A lot of high spots, a lot of dives. There was some, but there wasn't the old school Anderson brothers try to grab a headlock. They told told a great story, and it was a great story about Hangman and Kenny and The Bucks and the problem with The Elite, and I thought that just was a great story. That's my favorite match."

Schiavone also named two other matches for their unexpected results. He highlighted Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship and Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho's Mimosa Mayhem Match.

"I really enjoyed, even though it didn't last long, Brodie beating up Cody to win the TNT Championship because it was so unexpected, and Brodie is just tremendous worker and one of the great guys of all time," Schiavone said. "And Cody, I obviously have a great tie to his family. I just thought that was just so well done and so unexpected that I really enjoyed that.

"I really enjoy the unexpected things. Orange Cassidy beating Chris Jericho, dumped him in the vat of mimosa, was another good one because it was unexpected. I mean I thought for sure Chris Jericho was going to go over, and that's one of the things I love about Tony Khan is that he doesn't let me know anything."

Edwards wondered if Schiavone is privy to the details of matches. Schiavone said he normally isn't and noted that it's more important to get across the story rather than just results.

"Well, sometimes I do if I ask," Schiavone noted. "They won't necessarily come tell me, unless there's something they want me to say, and I think that is more important about knowing the finish is knowing what you want to get across and sometimes that's knowing the finish."

One unexpected and surprising moment recently was after Omega's victory of Jon Moxley where he won the AEW World Title, Don Callis announced that Omega would appear on Impact Wrestling. Schiavone admitted that he thought Callis made a mistake when he said "see you Tuesday."

"I didn't know Don Callis and Kenny Omega were running out of the building," Schiavone revealed. "When Don Callis said, 'Hey, we're going to see you Tuesday.' I remember thinking, 'Oh s--t. F--ked up the day. We're on Wednesday,' but then he said Impact, and I went, 'Oh good god.' I didn't really know that was coming."

