Both Triple H and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon had praise for Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley following their Last Woman Standing match at WWE NXT New Year's Evil last night, a match that Gonzalez won.

Triple H said both competitors should be proud of the bout.

"Both of these women should be incredibly proud of this match. All I can say is congratulations on a brutal battle... and OUCH! #NXTNYE #WWENXT," he wrote.

Stephanie added, "That match and this entire show is on [fire emoji]! @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE #NXTNYE #WeAreNXT #LASTWOMANSTANDING @WWENXT @USA_Network"

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was impressed with how Santos Escobar retained the NXT Cruiserweight Title over Gran Metalik.

He wrote, "Wow. What a match! [clapping hands emoji] #WWENXT"

NXT New Year's Evil opened with Karrion Kross defeating Damian Priest. The first NXT match of 2021 aired with no commercials and Triple H said the bout set the bar very high.

"The first #WWENXT match of 2021 just set the bar... very high. #NXTNYE #WeAreNXT," he wrote after Kross vs. Priest.

Triple H also praised Xia Li for her first match back since the dark transformation with Boa. Last night's return match saw Li make quick work of Katrina Cortez.

He tweeted after the match, "Another level. #NXTNYE #WWENXT"

The NXT New Year's Evil main event saw Finn Balor retain the NXT Title over Kyle O'Reilly, in another match that aired with no commercials. Triple H said this was just as physical as O'Reilly vs. Balor I, which took place a few months back at the "Takeover: 31" event. He called it one hell of a main event.

"Every bit as physical as the last encounter and one hell of a main event. #AndStill #NXTChampionship #NXTNYE," he wrote after the match.

Below are the related tweets from Triple H, Michaels and Stephanie:

