As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19. WWE announced that McIntyre will make his first comments since testing positive for COVID-19 on tonight's WWE RAW:

"With the announcement of the WWE champion testing positive for COVID-19, we can confirm Drew McIntyre will make his first comments tonight on Raw."

McIntyre was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title match on tonight's show. Orton is reportedly still scheduled to wrestle on tonight's show.

WWE also announced that Triple H will be kicking off tonight's RAW:

"Triple H will return to the red brand tonight to kick off tonight's Raw. What will The Game have to say following a shocking Raw Legends Night? Don't miss The King of Kings at 8/7 C on the USA Network."

Tonight's RAW will have major competition from the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State, so WWE is apparently loading the show up.

