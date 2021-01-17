This year's WWE Fastlane PPV is reportedly taking place on Sunday, March 21 from the WWE Thunderdome, according to PWInsider.

The upcoming WWE PPVs are as follows: Royal Rumble (January 31), NXT TakeOver (February 14), Elimination Chamber (February 21), Fastlane (March 21), WrestleMania 37: Night One (April 10), and WrestleMania 37: Night Two (April 11).

As noted, WWE confirmed yesterday this year's WrestleMania will be a two-night event.

WrestleMania 38 will be in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on April 3, 2022. WrestleMania 39 is set to take place in Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium on April 2, 2023.