As noted, Night 1 of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash ended with Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, and The Young Bucks putting up the "Too Sweet" hand gesture to reunite the Bullet Club in AEW.

After the show went off the air, Alex Marvez got a word with Don Callis and Omega.

Callis, the EVP of Impact Wrestling, said he and Omega topped what they did last month during Winter Is Coming when they first became an alliance.

"You think we couldn't follow what we did at Winter Is Coming? But then tonight, what did we do? We got the band back together," said Callis.

Omega chimed in, "We warned you guys. The clues were there. Weren't you listening? We're just getting started."

As announced earlier, The Elite [Omega and The Young Bucks] will be in action in a six-man tag team match on Night 2 of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash next week. Their opponents weren't revealed.

While speaking about the match, Callis said, "It's booked. Let's get the band back together one more time. Elite reunion."

See below to watch their backstage interview: