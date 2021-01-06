- As noted, the next WWE NXT Takeover special has been announced for Valentine's Day on Sunday, February 14. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 7pm ET, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. We will keep you updated as more details on the event are announced, but you can see the first promo for the first Takeover of 2021 above.

- NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight's NXT New Year's Evil special and thanked everyone who helped make it happen, adding that it was his honor.

"Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched, competed and the crew for tonight's @WWENXT #NXTNYE. It is my honour to work with and for you," he wrote.

You can click here for our detailed recap from NXT New Year's Eve. Below is Regal's full tweet: