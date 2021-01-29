Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite viewership tightening

* WWE reportedly only having one WWE WrestleMania 37 match planned

* Lana saying she is looking forward to returning from injury

* Mick Foley defending modern pro wrestlers

* Nikki Bella confirming she and her husband are in therapy

* WWE’s latest NXT UK signings

Nick’s interview with GCW owner Brett Lauderdale. Featuring Lauderdale discussing:

* Where the idea for GCW Fight Forever came from

* How he’s safely pulling off an event with so many people involved

* Elayna Black/Cora Jade’s match with Joey Janela being pulled

* How he’s mentally handling the pressures of everything

* Putting faith in his wrestlers to book their own signature shows

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing if you think WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite is the better pro wrestling show

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: