Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The pro-Trump mob overrunning the US Capitol affecting AEW and NXT viewership

* Backstage news on WWE NXT call-ups

* Why Candice Michelle wasn't on RAW Legends Night

* WWE not bringing fans to the Royal Rumble

* Nick Jackson reportedly suffering an injury on Dynamite

Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Sr. Producer Stephen Conoscenti

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see Sean Waltman wrestle if he has one more match

