Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW viewership

* Superstars backstage at RAW but not used

* Ric Flair becoming a full-time on-screen talent for WWE again

* The top rope breaking on RAW

* Fans not attending the WWE Royal Rumble

* WWE's upcoming Superstar Spectacle

* T-BAR getting into it with Sammy Guevara on Twitter

* Don Callis wrapping up with NJPW

* Erick Rowan's new Brodie Lee tattoo

Nick's interview with WWE on FOX analyst Ryan Satin. Featuring Satin discussing:

* Transitioning into his new role as analyst for FOX

* Backlash to giving Mickie James an "F-Rating"

* Roman Reigns' rise as a heel

* Triple H's in-ring return

* The booking of The Fiend on RAW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what makes you change the channel when you watch WWE RAW

