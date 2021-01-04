Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last seventy-two hours. Including:

* More on AEW's Brodie Lee Celebration of Life

* Erick Redbeard not signing with AEW

* Reported plans for a Bray Wyatt - Randy Orton Firefly Funhouse Match

* Paul Heyman's "Next Big Thing"

* Sonya Deville returning to WWE TV

* Kairi Sane trying to work a Stardom show

* NJPW possibly getting a new English language TV show

* Wrestle Kingdom 15 fallout

* The Rock buying Harvey Whippleman a truck

Nick's interview with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman. Featuring Waltman discussing:

* Getting cured of Hepatitis C

* Possibly wrestling a few more matches

* WWE RAW Legends Night

* His time with Brodie Lee on the indies

* Pat McAfee's work in NXT

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which legend you are most excited to see on WWE RAW tonight

