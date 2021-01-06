Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Cardi B getting heated with Lacey Evans on Twitter

* WWE RAW seeing a big viewership boost for WWE RAW Legends Night

* Exclusive news on Carlito not appearing on WWE RAW Legends Night

* Mickie James' WWE main roster status

* Changes to Roman Reigns' booking on the last Smackdown

* RETRIBUTION's WWE Main Event presence

* Brodie Lee Jr. training with WWE Superstars

* Bandido re-signing with ROH

Nick's interview with MLW Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich. Featuring the two discussing:

* Their Bunkhouse Brawl with The Dirty Blondes tonight

* Possible singles runs for them in MLW

* Lio Rush joining the MLW roster

* Talent in MLW that grew in 2020

* Guidance from their father through the pandemic

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE Superstar you would like to see wrestle at WrestleMania 37

