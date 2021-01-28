Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Goldberg calling the pro wrestling business “soft”

* Shaq’s response to Cody

* Jungleboy’s win over Dax Harwood

* The latest Dusty Rhodes Classic results

* Peyton Royce saying she did not know The IIconics would break up

* Santos Escobar wanting to meet Vince McMahon

Nick’s interview with GCW’s Allie Kat. Featuring Allie discussing:

* GCW’s Fight Forever event this weekend

* Booking “Real Hot Girl Sh*t”

* Her deathmatch with Nick Gage

* The GCW women’s infamous beatdown of Joey Janela

* How she became “Allie Kat”

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing if you feel the pro wrestling business has become “soft”

