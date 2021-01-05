Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Goldberg challenging Drew McIntyre to a WWE title match at the Royal Rumble

* Randy Orton entering the men's Royal Rumble match

* Backstage news on WWE RAW Legends Night

* Ric Flair tripping Charlotte

* Carbi B's multiple post-RAW pro wrestling tweets

* Matt Hardy dissing The Hardy Bros

* NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two

* ROH and Marty Scurll parting ways

Nick's interview with Conrad Thompson. Featuring Thompson discussing:

* Launching AdFreeShows.com in 2020

* The future of Starrcast

* AEW's Brodie Lee Celebration of Life

* Sting signing with AEW

* Charlotte's WWE TV return

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at if you are interested in Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

