Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Second City’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kenny Omega wearing a Bullet Club shirt at Impact’s Hard To Kill

* AEW looking to trademark “Too Sweet”

* Matt Hardy and Private Party appearing on Impact

* WWE Smackdown viewership continuing to increase

* WWE hoping Drew McIntyre is healthy this week

* Apollo Crew possibly joining Roman Reigns’ stable

* MLW contract updates

Nick’s interview with Rick Bassman. Featuring Bassman discussing:

* The end of WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump’s Presidency

* His Talking Tough podcast

* Helping The Miz break into pro wrestling

* Not seeing the potential in The Miz

* Sting’s leap to AEW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at where you would like to see Taya Valkyrie land next

