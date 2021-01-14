Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The Miz entering the WWE Royal Rumble match

* Ricochet possibly leaving WWE

* WWE passing on signing RUSH

* The latest on WWE contract offers

* MSK's NXT debut

* The Good Brothers showing up on AEW Dynamite

* More on Chris Jericho's bout with COVID-19

* Nikki Bella saying she is open to joining WWE creative

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at where you would like to see Jay White land next if he leaves NJPW

