Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last seventy-two hours. Including:

* WWE WrestleMania 37 changing locations

* Kevin Owens replacing Adam Pearce in a Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble

* Cesaro and Shinsuke getting repacked on Smackdown

* Randy Orton possibly pulling double duty at the Royal Rumble

* The latest on Drew McIntyre's COVID-19 diagnosis

* Batista offers a $20k reward in Trump - manatee incident

* News on how much Mandy Rose and Lana were making on Instagram

Nick's interview with Danny Limelight. Featuring Limelight discussing:

* Appearing for AEW and NJPW at the same time

* How he got started with AEW back in October

* Facing Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers on AEW Dynamite

* His relationship with Tony Khan

* His contract status with AEW and NJPW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will leave the Royal Rumble as WWE Universal Champion

