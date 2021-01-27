Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* John Cena reportedly wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 37

* Backstage news on a potentially wild Royal Rumble finish

* Ronda Rousey commenting on her Royal Rumble odds

* WWE RAW viewership

* The official Young Rock trailer

Nick’s interview with MLW’s Konnan. Featuring Konnan discussing:

* MLW’s move to Wednesday nights

* DAZN’s investment in MLW

* MLW bringing in Mil Muertes

* MLW not putting their world title on ACH recently

* The rise of intergender wrestling

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see John Cena face in a marquee title match at WWE WrestleMania 37

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the full video from Nick’s interview with Konnan, via the embedded players below.