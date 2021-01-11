Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last seventy-two hours. Including:

* Linda McMahon's financial ties to Donald Trump being scrutinized

* Adam Pearce becoming number one contender to the WWE Universal Championship

* New WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions

* Dalton Castle becoming a free agent

* Jay White possibly heading to WWE

* Steve Austin saying he's "100% done" in the ring

* Nick Jackson sharing that he suffered from COVID-19

Nick's interview with former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle. Featuring Michelle discussing:

* Being "cut" from this past Monday's Legends Night

* Her infamous GoDaddy commercial being pulled from Super Bowl

* A unique clause in her WWE contract regarding outside projects

* Kissing Vince McMahon on WWE TV

* The real life heat she had with Melina

* Her retirement match in 2017

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will walk out of the WWE Royal Rumble as WWE Universal Champion

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.