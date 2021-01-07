Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Mick Foley calling for Donald Trump's WWE Hall of Fame removal

* Backstage news on Damien Priest's WWE main roster future

* WWE NXT: New Year's Evil results

* The Good Brothers appearing on AEW Dynamite

* Snoop Dogg's top rope "splash"

Nick's latest interview with newly engaged pro wrestling couple Teal Piper and Deimos. Featuring the two discussing:

* Their recent in-ring engagement

* Intent to be an intergender tag team

* Upcoming in-ring tag team debut

* Recently training with Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

* Teal's relationship with Chyna

* Teal's status with AEW and WOW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE brand you would like to see Damien Priest on

