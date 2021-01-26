Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Randy Orton RKOing Alexa Bliss

* Edge entering the men’s Royal Rumble match

* A shoot count out happening on WWE RAW

* WWE Smackdown viewership continuing to rise

* WWE expecting a record 2020 financial report

* ESPN no longer airing WWE content

Nick’s interview with Vik The Spacelord (fka Viktor of The Ascension). Featuring Vik discussing:

* The Awakening’s upcoming match against The Headbangers

* Training at the Hart Dungeon

* How brutal Tokyo Joe was as a trainer

* Getting signed by WWE

* Transitioning from NXT to the main roster

* What is next for The Awakening

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which RAW Superstar you would most like to see win the men’s Royal Rumble match

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.