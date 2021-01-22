Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

  • * Sting’s upcoming AEW in-ring debut
  • * Wednesday Night War viewership
  • * AEW “Battle of The Belts”
  • * WWE reportedly not having the top WrestleMania 37 matches set
  • * Big E’s comments about “part-timers”
  • * Parker Boudreaux backstage at WWE NXT
  • * Alundra Blayze wanting a retirement match

Nick’s interview with Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca. Featuring LaGreca discussing:

  • * Henry Winkler’s “The One And Only”
  • * Bully Ray’s recent criticism of AEW
  • * Being called an “AEW Mark and WWE Hater”
  • * Undertaker calling WWE’s product “soft”
  • * Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE future

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at your excitement level for Sting’s upcoming AEW in-ring debut

