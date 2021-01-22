Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.
Today’s episode features:
Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:
- * Sting’s upcoming AEW in-ring debut
- * Wednesday Night War viewership
- * AEW “Battle of The Belts”
- * WWE reportedly not having the top WrestleMania 37 matches set
- * Big E’s comments about “part-timers”
- * Parker Boudreaux backstage at WWE NXT
- * Alundra Blayze wanting a retirement match
Nick’s interview with Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca. Featuring LaGreca discussing:
- * Henry Winkler’s “The One And Only”
- * Bully Ray’s recent criticism of AEW
- * Being called an “AEW Mark and WWE Hater”
- * Undertaker calling WWE’s product “soft”
- * Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE future
The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at your excitement level for Sting’s upcoming AEW in-ring debut
You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. It is also available on all major podcast platforms.