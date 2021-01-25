Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last seventy-two hours. Including:

* The WWE Network moving to Peacock

* WWE NXT possibly moving nights

* The latest Wednesday Night War viewership

* AEW Revolution moving nights

* Drew McIntyre returning to action

* WWE WrestleMania 37 creative plans

* Cora Jade being pulled from GCW’s Fight Forever

Nick’s interview with Big Kon (fka Konnor of The Ascension). Featuring Kon discussing:

* The Awakening’s upcoming match against The Headbangers

* His history with Mosh

* Dusty Rhodes influence on The Awakening

* The Ascension’s NXT run

* Backlash to The Ascension’s initial main roster promo

* The Ascension’s work with Breezango

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see John Cena face at WrestleMania if he returns for it

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.