Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE allowing fans to attend WrestleMania 37

* Timothy Thatcher defeating Tommaso Ciampa in Fight Pit 2

* Updates on NXT and AEW tournaments

* Chad Gable saying Jason Jordan is working towards an in-ring return

* WWE RAW seeing a slight ratings bump

* Adam Pearce clarifying rules for Superstars “declaring” themselves for the Royal Rumble matches

* The Undertaker calling WWE’s product “soft”

Nick’s interview with The Headbangers. Featuring The Headbangers discussing:

* The upcoming ARW Tag Title match against The Awakening (fka The Ascension)

* Their time in the territories

* If Vince McMahon got their gimmick

* Their top WWE moment

* Their WWE return in 2016

* What else they would like to do in pro wrestling

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which promotion you thought had the best show last night: NXT, AEW or MLW

