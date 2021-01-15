Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE WrestleMania 37 possibly changing dates

* Ricochet dispelling free agency rumors

* WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite viewership still being hit by political coverage

* New WWE NXT Superstar names

* Steve Austin taking part in the upcoming Brian Pillman episode of Dark Side of The Ring

Nick's interview with TrumpMania author Lavie Margolin. Featuring Margolin discussing:

* Reports Donald Trump cheered on the Capitol riot

* If Vince McMahon would still welcome Trump onto WWE TV

* Andrew Yang running for Mayor of New York

* Linda McMahon's political future

* A potential Linda McMahon Presidential run

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you would like to see WWE do with Ricochet

