Two matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode.

Tonight's tag team match will feature 2 of the 12 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic teams going at it as The Bollywood Boyz take on Curt Stallion and August Grey.

205 Live will also feature Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante "Thee" Adonis tonight.

Stay tuned for more from tonight's WWE 205 Live. Below is the full announcement for tonight: