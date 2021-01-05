WWE filed for 9 more names and 8 more Chinese characters on December 30, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

It looks like these are more potential WWE NXT ring names, but that has not been confirmed. The names filed for are Diamond Mine, Qiao Liang, The Bridge, Nu Wu, The Witch, Qi Yue, The Covenanter, Quan Tou, Ji Lu.

The following use description was included with each filing:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

WWE also filed to trademark the following Chinese symbols, with the same use description seen above. There is no word yet on what these Chinese characters mean:

These filings for new ring names and Chinese symbols comes after WWE recently filed for similar names and more Chinese symbols, as noted before at this link.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.