WWE has filed for some more trademarks to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The first trademark is for "Left Right Left Right" and it was filed on January 6.

The following use description was included with the filing:

"Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games."

The second trademark is "Katrina Cortez," and WWE filed it on January 7. As noted in the NXT Injury Report, NXT Superstar Katrina Cortez suffered facial bruising and a possible orbital bone injury from the spin kick delivered by Xia Li in their New Year's Evil match.

The following use description was included with the filing:

"INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

This news comes a day after it was reported that WWE filed for several trademarks including "Mansoor" and "Leon Ruff."

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.