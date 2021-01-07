WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman announced on Twitter that he needs to have ACL and meniscus surgery.

Waltman revealed that he's meeting with his orthopedic surgeon on Monday to schedule the surgery. He also said that he wants to be as close to 100 percent if he does decide to return to the ring.

He tweeted, "Meeting with my orthopedic surgeon on Monday to schedule ACL & meniscus surgery. I need this done even if I don't have another match. It's been this way since 2007. I just learned to work around it... I could still work around it, but I want to be as close to 100% as possible if I'm going to have a few more matches."

Both WWE Producer Adam Pearce and Alex Shelley commented on his tweet.

Shelley tweeted, "A classic rehab case. Excited for you to begin the journey." Waltman replied that the surgery has been long overdue

His full tweet was, "Thank you Alex. Long overdue, but not too late. Pretty late though. Great to see you back btw."

Pearce tweeted, "I've always been sad that this happened in a match with me."

Waltman replied, "It's the only time I've ever not been able to finish a match where I wasnt knocked out cold. Same block the hiptoss, backflip spot I did w/u & others 1000 times."

As noted in December, Waltman revealed that he was cured of Hepatitis C and has about half a dozen matches left in him.

