As seen above and below, WWE has released new backstage video of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Booker T and Jeff Jarrett predicting tonight's RAW Legends Night main event. Big Show also gives his prediction.

Jarrett believes Keith Lee will defeat WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to win the title, while Booker picked McIntyre to retain his title.

The Nature Boy also picked McIntyre to win the match. Flair noted that Lee is still finding out who he is, and is just a few steps behind McIntyre. He added that McIntyre continues to get better, and he believes it will take a great performer to win the title from McIntyre.

Show believes Lee has what it takes to give McIntyre a long night, but he adds that Drew is at the top of his game and isn't giving up the title without a fight. Show says he's excited for the match.

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at this link.