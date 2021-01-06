Tonight's WWE NXT New Year's Evil episode is scheduled to have a lengthy overrun on the USA Network.

TV Guide listings currently have New Year's Evil running from 8pm until 10:08pm, giving the show an extra 8 minutes. For what it's worth, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that he's heard the show could get a total of 10 extra minutes.

As noted, tonight's show will feature two matches that are airing with no commercials - the opener, which is Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross, and the main event, which will see Kyle O'Reilly take on NXT Champion Finn Balor.

NXT New Year's Evil will go head-to-head with the New Year's Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. That main event will feature Rey Fenix challenging AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. You can click here for tonight's Dynamite line-up.

On a related note, WWE has released a new video preview for tonight's O'Reilly vs. Balor II match. You can watch the video at the top of this post.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT New Year's Evil episode, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current card:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Commercial-free from bell to bell.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Opening match. Commercial-free from bell to bell.

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation