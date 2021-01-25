To clear up some speculation going around the internet today, the weekly WWE NXT show will remain on the USA Network’s Wednesday night line-up.

As noted earlier this morning, WWE and NBCUniversal announced that Peacock will become the new exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States, beginning Thursday, March 18. The press release included a line about WWE’s in-ring shows “like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of RAW and SmackDown” airing on the WWE Network on Peacock.

This line led to some speculating that the weekly first-run NXT show was moving from the USA Network to the WWE Network on Peacock, but that is not the case.

The weekly NXT show will continue to premiere on Wednesday nights via the USA Network. Also, the same episode will continue to air on the WWE Network via replay the next day, as it has for some time now.

It’s been speculated that NXT could be changing nights on the USA Network due to the NBC Sports Network shutting down and the need for a new home to the NHL’s Wednesday Night Hockey program, and the fact that NXT’s TV contract is set to expire this October. However, there will be no immediate change to the weekly NXT schedule due to the new Peacock deal.

It was reported today that the new WWE – Peacock multi-year deal is worth more than $1 billion. Stay tuned for more.

(Photo Credit: WWE)