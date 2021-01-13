WWE has officially announced the Superstar Spectacle event for Tuesday, January 26.

There's no word yet on when the two-hour event will air on the WWE Network, but it will air at 8pm IST in India on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX. There will be commentary in English and Hindi. It's been reported that the event will tape next Thursday, from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

The event will feature Superstars from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been announced for the show. It will be his first appearance since undergoing knee surgery in June of 2020.

Other Indian talent announced include The Bollywood Boyz, Indus Sher, Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky. Also announced for the card are WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Bayley, The New Day, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet, among others, plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

"We love the passion and support from the huge WWE Universe in India, so we've teamed up with SPN, the exclusive home of WWE in India, to surprise our fans with an incredible event to kick off 2021," said Triple H in the official announcement. "WWE Superstar Spectacle will be an epic event with electrifying matches featuring some of the biggest names in WWE along with our incredible Indian performers, plus thrilling and authentic Indian-inspired entertainment."

