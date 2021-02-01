WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre

Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The familiar music starts up for tonight’s opener and we go backstage to the locker room door of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Fans chant “Goldberg!” as security escorts him through the backstage area. Goldberg makes his entrance as the pyro goes off on the stage. Goldberg hits the ring as we cut to a video package for this match. Out next comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with his sword entrance.

Drew hits the ring and raises the title as more pyro goes off to a pop. Drew and Goldberg stare each other down. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as the two competitors talk trash in the middle of the ring. The trash talking continues as the referee raises the title. Drew strikes first and then delivers a big Spear out of nowhere.

Drew follows Goldberg to the floor and attacks. Goldberg counters and sends Drew into the steel ring steps. The match has not officially started. Goldberg charges and sends Drew flying through the barrier with a Spear. Goldberg returns to the ring as the referee checks on McIntyre. The match still has not started.

Drew returns to the ring but he’s clutching his ribs. Goldberg waits. Drew tells the referee to ring the damn bell as he checks on him. Goldberg charges but Drew rocks him. Drew then immediately nails a Claymore Kick for a close 2 count. Drew goes for another Claymore but it’s ducked. Goldberg delivers a Spear. Goldberg waits in the corner for Drew to get back up. Goldberg delivers another Spear but Drew kicks out just in time for a pop.

Goldberg calls for the Jackhammer but delivers a knee to stun Drew again. Goldberg delivers the Jackhammer in the middle of the ring but Drew kicks out. Goldberg can’t believe it.

Goldberg goes for a Spear in the corner but he hits hard as Drew moves. Drew waits in the opposite corner now. Goldberg slowly turns around and Drew levels him with a Claymore. Drew covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

