We go back to the ring for tonight’s Last Man Standing match as Kevin Owens makes his way out. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is out next with Paul Heyman. He stops on the stage and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Reigns stops at ringside as Owens stares back at him. Owens opens the ropes and invites Reigns in.

We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and they start brawling. They both go for a Stunner and a Superman Punch early on but can’t hit them. They keep brawling and Reigns hits the Superman Punch. Owens is back up at the 4 count. Reigns attacks again but Owens nails the Pop-Up Powerbomb out of nowhere. The referee counts but Reigns is back up at 4. Reigns goes to the floor to regroup. Owens charges but Reigns gets him on his shoulders. Owens fights out and sends Reigns into the ring post face-first. Reigns sends Owens shoulder-first into the steps.

Reigns rams half of the steel steps into Owens, and again to drop him at the bottom of the ramp. Owens gets up but Reigns drives the steps into him again, dropping him over next to the stage. The referee counts but Owens is back up at 5. Reigns brings the steps over but Owens superkicks him. Reigns goes down but gets back up with Owens’ help. Owens slams his face into the steps several times. Owens slams Reigns face-first into the crowd LED boards now.

Cole and Graves call the action as Owens continues to beat Reigns over next to the crowd. Owens drops Reigns with another steps shot, knocking him onto a table. Owens goes up a level in the crowd but Reigns comes after him. Owens swings a chair but misses Reigns’ fingers. Reigns climbs up on the platform in the crowd with Owens now. Reigns with chair shots to the gut to turn it around. Owens fights back as they trade right hands. Reigns sends Owens’ face into a LED board. They step up to another level in the crowd. Reigns knocks Owens over that LED board to another platform. Reigns tries to climb over the LED screen but Owens superkicks him down. The referee counts as Owens brings a chair over. Reigns is up at 5 but Owens starts hitting his knee with chair shots, then one over the back. Reigns goes back down.

Reigns turns it back around and delivers several chair shots to keep Owens down. Reigns looks to toss Owens from up high but Owens fights back and drops him with a Stunner. Reigns comes back with a Superman Punch. Reigns tosses Owens off the platform up high, through tables and other debris down below. Fans boo and the referee counts as Reigns looks on. Owens crawls and finally gets up at the 9 count. Fans cheer him on and Reigns can’t believe it.

Owens stumbles around through the backstage area now. Reigns is nowhere to be seen as Owens falls and crawls. Owens is now over near another ring that’s set up for working out in. The referee warns him to protect himself or the match will be over. Reigns suddenly appears out of nowhere and runs Owens over with a golf cart.

The referee counts as Reigns gets off the golf cart and stalks him. Owens gets up and fights back but Reigns unloads with right hands to take him back down. Reigns talks some trash and taunts Owens, mentioning his grandfathers looking down on him. This angers Owens as he tackles and mounts Reigns, unloading and calling him a son of a b---h. The crowd pops as Owens runs wild on Reigns, slamming his head into production cases. Owens says his grandfathers are more of a man than Reigns will ever be. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb on top of a production box. Owens climbs on top of a group of cases, then nails a Frogsplash that puts Reigns through a production box.

Owens gets back up at 6 but Reigns is still down. Reigns makes it back up at 9 and fans boo. They’re still in the back area of the stadium, where the extra ring and production cases are. Owens sends Reigns head-first into a ladder to knock it over. Owens grabs a smaller ladder as Reigns makes it back up at the 9 count again. Owens drives the ladder into Reigns’ face. Owens goes for another ladder but stops when he notices a forklift.

Owens grabs the forklift and raises the pallet that has been placed on the forks of it. Owens now climbs on top of the forklift, and goes to the pallet that is on the forks. Owens talks some trash and delivers a huge senton from the pallet on the forks, crashing down below and putting Reigns through a table and other debris. We can hear fans in the ThunderDome chanting “holy s--t!” now. Reigns makes it back up at 9 but he falls right back down and starts crawling. Owens stumbles over to Reigns, who is still crawling.

Reigns has blood on his face now and Owens taunts him over it. Owens brings them back through the backstage area. We get a forklift Frogsplash replay as they go through the Gorilla Position area. We see Owens bring Reigns back into the arena now as fans cheer them on. The referee counts while Reigns is down on the stage. Owens leans over in his face and taunts him. Reigns gets up and looks to call Owens off for mercy but it was just a ploy as he nails a Superman Punch out of desperation. Reigns charges and nails a Spear, putting Owens through the LED boards on the stage. Fans boo.

Reigns gets up but Owens is still down. He has to roll off the stage to the floor to make it to his feet before the 9 count rolls to 10. Reigns can’t believe it. Reigns walks around to Owens, who is stumbling around. Owens stumbles into the lighting rig and looks to have burned his arm on one of the large lights. Reigns has spotted Owens now. Reigns limps around and talks trash about how he can’t go home now if he quits. Reigns has a handcuff in his hand it appears. They meet and unload with right hands. Reigns drops Owens. Owens fights back as Reigns tries to cuff his arm. Owens drops Reigns with a Stunner for another big pop. The referee counts. Owens mounts Reigns and delivers more right hands. Owens has the handcuffs now, punching Reigns with them. Owens cuffs Reigns’ arm to the bottom of the lighting rig. Reigns is trapped as the referee starts counting.

Owens has cuffed Reigns so low that he can’t make it to his feet. Owens watches. Reigns pulls the referee into the steel of the lighting rig as he counts to 9. The referee is laid out now. Owens attacks Reigns but Reigns drops him with a low blow. Fans boo Reigns. Heyman comes over with a key to get Reigns free. Another referee runs over to help the original referee. The new referee is counting as Heyman tries to get Reigns free but he’s having trouble. Fans continue booing. We see Owens finally starting to regain his composure. Reigns is finally up to his feet now but still not free from the cuffs. Reigns is finally free from the cuffs. He approaches Owens and has to apply the Guillotine submission.

Reigns tightens the hold and takes them both down to the ground. Owens is gasping for air and fading now. Reigns lets go of the hold and slowly gets back to his feet but Owens isn’t moving. The referee starts counting but Reigns gets up at the 8 count. Owens is still down as the referee makes the 10 count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

