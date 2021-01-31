WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Tom Phillips welcomes us to ringside now. He’s with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions backstage now – Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Sarah Schreiber asks Flair about focusing with everything else going on, including the drama with Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair is confident about having the advantage while Asuka believes Jax and Baszler aren’t ready for them.. The music hits and out first comes Asuka. She hits the ring and the pyro goes off. Flair is out next and she also gets pyro.

Baszler and Flair lock up to start. Flair takes Baszler down with a headlock. They tangle and trade holds now. They break and Flair levels Baszler with a shoulder. Asuka tags in and takes over as they double team Baszler with kicks and chops in the corner. Asuka takes Baszler down and kicks her again. Baszler comes back and drops Asuka, then levels her with a kick. Jax tags in and toys some with Asuka. Asuka catches a big right hand and applies an Octopus submission in the middle of the ring.

Jax powers out but Asuka kicks her. Flair tags in and knees Jax in the gut. Flair fights Jax off as she gets sent to the apron, and also kicks Baszler off the apron as she charges. Flair goes for a pin on Jax but she kicks out. Flair with a running knee in the corner. Asuka tags back in and unloads with forearms but Jax shoves her away, then levels her with a clothesline. Baszler tags in and stomps Asuka for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Asuka now and focuses on the arm.

More back and forth between the two teams. Asuka and Jax go at it now. Jax nails a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Flair breaks it up for a pop. Flair goes back to the apron and yells at Asuka for the tag. Baszler also waits. Baszler tags in as does Flair. Flair strikes first and then delivers a bunch of chops. Flair launches Baszler and kips up for a big pop.

Flair misses in the corner but catches her for a backbreaker. Jax runs in but Flair kicks her leg out. Flair delivers a double Natural Selection to the challengers and covers Baszler for a close 2 count.

Flair goes to the top but Jax runs interference to help Baszler, bringing Flair down. Baszler comes back in and ends up delivering a big running knee to the face. Flair kicks out at 2. Flair gets sent into the turnbuckle face-first. Asuka leaps off the steel steps to take Jax down on the floor. Baszler sends Asuka over the announce table. Flair goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor, taking both challengers down for another pop. Flair brings Baszler back into the ring but the music hits and out comes The Nature Boy.

Flair seethes as she enters the ring. Ric is all smiles on the stage. Baszler rolls Flair from behind for a 2 count. Flair levels Baszler with a boot. Lacey Evans distracts Flair from the apron but she retreats. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges it to Baszler but Evans breaks it up and the referee doesn’t see it. Flair takes out Evans through the ropes. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch on Flair. Ric checks on Evans at ringside. Flair drops Baszler and applies the Figure Four again but Evans hits her with a Woman’s Right loaded with a foreign object Ric gave her, while Jax has the referee distracted. Jax tags in and delivers a leg drop to Flair for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

