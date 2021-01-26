WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya believes Cesaro is not only “the greatest professional wrestler in the world” but in a league of his own when compared to his contemporaries.

The Queen of Harts shared her strong opinions on Cesaro during a recent chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.

“Cesaro is the greatest professional wrestler in the world,” said Natalya. “There is nobody that can touch him. There is no Superstar today; that is Cesaro. So, I can’t wait to watch Cesaro shine and hopefully get a chance to main event WrestleMania.”

Natalya went onto pick fellow SmackDown stars Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler as her co-favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble match this Sunday.

“I would say Dolph Ziggler is one of the people who I would expect to win the men’s Royal Rumble and Cesaro is the other one.”

As of this writing, there are 12 open spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The confirmed list of participants include Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, Elias, and Mustafa Ali.