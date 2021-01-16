As noted, during tonight's Hard to Kill pre-show Madison Rayne confirmed she's retiring from Impact Wrestling.

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross took to Twitter to wish her a happy retirement from pro-wrestling. She also wrote about chatting with Madison Rayne during the Mae Young Classic. Rayne took part of WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic. She was eliminated in the first round after losing to Mercedes Martinez.

Cross tweeted, "Congratulations @MadisonRayne I loved chatting with you at the Mae Young Classic. So happy reading all the love from our peers who worked with you. Happy retirement and enjoy that walk into the sunset!"

The former Impact Knockouts Champion did reply to the tweet, thanking Cross.

Rayne wrote, "Thank you so much. You are a star. I love watching you shine."

Cross replied to her with a GIF and the caption, "That means very much, thank you, I appreciate that. And also....this was awesome."

It was reported last month Madison Rayne was leaving for a full-time job outside the pro wrestling industry.

