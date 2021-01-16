During tonight's Hard to Kill pre-show Madison Rayne confirmed she's retiring from Impact Wrestling.

It was reported last month Rayne was leaving for a full-time job outside the pro wrestling industry.

As noted, Matt Striker and D'lo Brown were going to take over commentary duties for Impact Wrestling, starting at tonight's PPV. Josh Mathews received a promotion to Senior Producer of weekly shows and PPVs.

Rayne is a five-time Impact Knockouts Champion, and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

.@MadisonRayne has announced her retirement from IMPACT Wrestling.



5-time Knockouts Champion. 2-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. A Knockouts legend. #ThankYouMadison pic.twitter.com/rF9LhqKmQE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021



