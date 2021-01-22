WWE taped the Superstar Spectacle event earlier today at the ThunderDome from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. The event will air on the WWE Network next Tuesday at 9:30am ET. Superstar Spectacle was taped to air in India next Tuesday at 8pm IST on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX.

The tapings featured fans from India in the virtual ThunderDome crowd. Jinder Mahal came out for a pre-show promo where he hyped up the crowd, congratulating them on Republic Day, which is net Tuesday, and asking them to blow the roof off the ThunderDome so WWE will give India a weekly TV show, and to tweet their support for a weekly show. It’s been reported that WWE is hoping Superstar Spectacle will lead to a weekly series for the Indian market, something like a WWE NXT India brand.

The show opened with the Indian National Anthem and a video package narrated by Triple H, where he talked about the WWE Universe in India and some of the pro wrestling history in India. Commentary was done by Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Shoraz Ali. The broadcasts for next Tuesday will be done in English and Hindi commentary.

You can click here for full Superstar Spectacle spoilers. Below is a non-spoiler match and segment listing:

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E hosted a special Bhangra dance performance with The Street Profits

* NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj

* King Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky

* AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama

* Sareena Sandhu and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Natalya

* Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H and more

Stay tuned for more on WWE Superstar Spectacle.