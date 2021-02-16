AEW announced 16 matches for this Tuesday’s episode of Dark (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). Below is the full lineup:

* Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Ryzin and Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks

* Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford vs. Fuego Del Sol

* KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price

* Lee Johnson with Arn Anderson vs. Serpentico with Luther

* Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion and VSK

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Miranda Alize and Renee Michelle

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Brooke Havok with Cody Rhodes

* JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall with Nick Comoroto

* Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake

* Max Caster with Anthony Bowens vs. Marko Stunt

* Tony Vega and Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight

* Brian Cage with Hook vs. John Skyler

* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shaprio, Daniel Joseph, and Aaron Frye

Here is the latest card for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.