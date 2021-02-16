AEW announced 16 matches for this Tuesday’s episode of Dark (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). Below is the full lineup:
* Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo
* Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Ryzin and Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
* Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks
* Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford vs. Fuego Del Sol
* KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
* Lee Johnson with Arn Anderson vs. Serpentico with Luther
* Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion and VSK
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Miranda Alize and Renee Michelle
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Brooke Havok with Cody Rhodes
* JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall with Nick Comoroto
* Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake
* Max Caster with Anthony Bowens vs. Marko Stunt
* Tony Vega and Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight
* Brian Cage with Hook vs. John Skyler
* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shaprio, Daniel Joseph, and Aaron Frye
Here is the latest card for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded SIXTEEN matches featuring debuting athletes, the Hollywood Hunk, Varsity Blonds, Dark Order are all in action, & much more!
WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/H03SDtas8Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2021