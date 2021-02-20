AEW announced Jon Moxley is set to take on Ryan Nemeth on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Lance Archer defeated Eddie Kingston, The Blade, and The Butcher in this past week’s Dynamite main event. After losing to Hangman Page and PAC in recent weeks, Nemeth gets another crack at one of AEW’s biggest stars.

Below is the updated card:

* Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier)

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose (Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Match)

* Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay (Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Match)

* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth