AEW has announced tonight on Twitter that Sting will be on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite after last week’s powerbomb from Brian Cage.

AEW tweeted, “Following the attack from Team Taz on @DarbyAllin 2 weeks ago + the devastating Powerbomb from Brian Cage last week, The Icon @Sting will be at #AEWDynamite this week and he’s coming for payback on Cage and Team Taz, this Wednesday, February 24th at 8/7c on @tntdrama!”

As mentioned, last week was the first instance Sting got physical and took bumps inside a wrestling ring since his match against Seth Rollins at WWE’s Night of Champions 2015.

Below is an updated line-up for Wednesday’s episode:

* Sting Will Appear

* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer (AEW Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs. Varsity Blonds

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler