Lance Archer defeated Rey Fenix on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier. Archer won via pinfall after hitting his finisher, black out.

As noted, Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and Penta El Zero M have already been announced for the big match at Revolution on March 7. Two more spots are open for the match. Next week another qualifier takes place between Max Caster and 10.

The winner of the ladder match receives a future AEW TNT Championship Match, which is currently held by Darby Allin.

