The AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament continued tonight on AEW YouTube’s channel. Below are the results:

* Nyla Rose defeated Tay Conti

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Emi Sakura

* Ryo Mizunami defeated Aja Kong

* Britt Baker defeated Madi Wrenkowski

Wrenkowski replaced Anna Jay after it was announced she suffered a shoulder injury during training and will be out 6-12 months.

The tournament continues this Wednesday on Dynamite with Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker. It also streams on Bleacher Report at 7 pm ET on February 28 with Sakazaki vs. Mizunami in the finals of the Japan bracket. That show will also feature Thunder Rosa vs. Riho (U.S. semis).

The tournament winner faces AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at Revolution on March 7.