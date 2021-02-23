Brooke Havok reportedly suffered a torn ACL at last Wednesday’s AEW Dark tapings.

Havok’s match against Leyla Hirsch will air during tonight’s new edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. It was noted by F4Wonline.com that she did finish the match.

The rookie Havok has not commented on the injury but she noted on Sunday that she made the trip from California to Georgia to train with The Nightmare Family.

Havok made her AEW debut on the January 26 edition of AEW Dark, losing to Dr. Britt Baker by submission. It looks like she had only wrestled a showcase match at The Nightmare Factory before that.

There’s no word on how long Havok will be out of action, but we will keep you updated.

As noted on Monday at this link, AEW’s Anna Jay is also currently out of action with an injury. She could be on the shelf for 6-12 months.

An amazing group of extremely talented coaches and an unmatched strength and conditioning program. I took the long trip from CA to GA and I would not be where I am right now without my coaches and this camp! #DTW https://t.co/V6jBTIjmBG — ⚡Brooke Havok⚡ (@BrookeHavok) February 21, 2021